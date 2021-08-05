Last updated: 10:40 AM ET, Thu August 05 2021

gallery icon 10 Most Expensive Cities for Car Rentals

Car Rental & Rail Lacey Pfalz August 05, 2021

1/11
National Car Rental and Alamo Rent a Car in Las Vegas
National Car Rental and Alamo Rent a Car in Las Vegas. (photo via tupungato/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

10 Most Expensive Cities for Car Rentals

Car rentals are in high demand, but rental car companies haven't yet grown their fleets to fill the demand. This has created a surge in car rental rates. CheapCarRental.net found the top ten most expensive weekly car rental rates from rental services located in airports across the country. Not surprisingly, Hawaii takes the top spot as the state with four of the most expensive car rental rates in the country. Check out this list to see which American cities made the list.

1/11

For more information on United States

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS