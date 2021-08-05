10 Most Expensive Cities for Car Rentals
Car Rental & Rail Lacey Pfalz August 05, 2021
10 Most Expensive Cities for Car Rentals
Car rentals are in high demand, but rental car companies haven't yet grown their fleets to fill the demand. This has created a surge in car rental rates. CheapCarRental.net found the top ten most expensive weekly car rental rates from rental services located in airports across the country. Not surprisingly, Hawaii takes the top spot as the state with four of the most expensive car rental rates in the country. Check out this list to see which American cities made the list.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
For more information on United States
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS