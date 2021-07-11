25 Great European Rail Journeys
Scott Hartbeck July 11, 2021
Europe's Remarkable Railways
While you can go on a great train trip in many places around the world (including right here at home), the romance of the rails is at its most alluring in Europe.
I've been taking European rail journeys for 15 years now—often using a Eurail pass—and the magic of stepping into a grand train station, scanning the departures sign full of enthralling names and hopping aboard followed by gazing out the window at astounding scenery has never waned.
What follows is just a small sample of Europe's most exciting rail adventures to talk about with your travel advisor. Some of these trips are short-but-scenic services; some are longer treks between two big cities that offer a dramatic change in landscape or culture; some sit somewhere in between. All of these journeys will add a touch of enchantment to any European trip and may end up leaving as much of a lasting memory as the destinations themselves. And since Europe is re-opening to travel more and more each day, they are once again within reach.
