Everything You Need To Know About the Return of US Cruising

Patrick Clarke July 01, 2021

Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami
Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami. (photo via photosvit/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Cruising Is Back

It's been nearly 16 months since the COVID-19 crisis was officially declared a global pandemic, prompting the suspension of cruising. However, voyages from the United States have finally restarted with cruise lines implementing COVID-19 vaccine requirements, capacity limits and elevated health and safety measures to protect passengers and crew. Here's what you need to know.

