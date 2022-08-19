Last updated: 01:17 PM ET, Fri August 19 2022

Paul Gauguin Cruises Patrick Clarke August 19, 2022

The Gauguin sailing Moorea. (photo courtesy of Paul Gauguin Cruises)

The Paul Gauguin Cruises Experience

The travel industry has spoken and Paul Gauguin Cruises has perfected luxury small-ship sailing in the South Pacific. Named the best small-ship ocean cruise line by Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best Awards, Paul Gauguin Cruises invites travelers to experience unparalleled all-inclusive luxury while they sail to some of the planet's most idyllic destinations, participating in thrilling shore excursions and immersing themselves in the local culture for an authentic experience in Polynesia. Right now, travelers can take advantage of a special $500 per guest air credit offer and sail with confidence with Paul Gauguin Cruises' extended COVID-19 Protection. Here are some of the many reasons to book your next sailing with the industry's best.

