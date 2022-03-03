Last updated: 05:29 AM ET, Thu March 03 2022

gallery icon The Most Popular Cruise Lines and Ships Right Now

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke March 02, 2022

1/9
Royal Caribbean, Oasis Class, Wonder of the Seas
Royal Caribbean's new Oasis Class ship, Wonder of the Seas. (photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean International)

Buzzworthy Cruise Lines and Ships

Cruising is back in a big way nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. As public health metrics improve and restrictions loosen, more ships have taken to the world's rivers and seas. Spectacular deals and incentives make it a great time to be a passenger, whether cruising the Rhine or the Caribbean. Here's a look at the most popular cruise lines and cruise ships heading into spring, according to CruiseCompete's March 2022 CruiseTrends Report, which is based on tens of thousands of actual consumer quote requests and transactions taking place via CruiseCompete.com.

1/9

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS