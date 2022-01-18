Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Tue January 18 2022

gallery icon 10 Underrated Winter Destinations Around the World

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz January 18, 2022

1/11
Skiing, Lapland, Finland
PHOTO: Skiing, Lapland, Finland (photo by Janeen Christoff)

Ten Underrated Winter Destinations Around the World

It's still winter in many parts of the globe, and instead of feeling stuck inside, why not embrace the winter chill and all the fun activities it can provide? Each of these destinations might be considered "underrated," but they all have one thing in common: longer winters mean better attitudes towards the cold season, which means more opportunities for fun! Continue onward to learn more about some of these awesome destinations, courtesy of Viator, that might not be top-of-mind for many, but should be this year, especially for winter lovers. 

1/11

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS