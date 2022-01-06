22 Beaches to Add to Your Travel List This Year
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck January 06, 2022
The Beaches To Be At
After the last couple of years, it's safe to say that we all could use a nice relaxing beach vacation. There's nothing more soothing than spending time on the sand and the following 22 beaches are some of the most beautiful in North America. Click on the slideshow, pop open a bevvy, and be prepared to be swept away by the sound of the waves.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
The Los Cabos Specialist Program Will Set You Up To Sell a Dream Destination
For more information on United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, California
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS