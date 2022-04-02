America's 25 Best Cherry Blossom Events
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck April 02, 2022
Best Blooms of the Year
The annual arrival of cherry blossoms in Japan is so much more than just a physical sign of springtime. Cherry blossom festivals there offer people an opportunity to stop and sit under the flowers, imploring them to relax and fully embrace the fact that the beauty of the blossoms above is only fleeting.
But you don't have to go all the way to Japan to view this rite of spring, because there are plenty of great American cherry blossom festivals that honor the tradition. Cherry blossom festivals in the USA can be found from coast-to-coast, from big cities to small towns and they all have one thing in common: a reverence for the symbolism and the beauty of the cherry blossom. A trip to any of the following cherry blossom festivals is destined to be one of the highlights of your spring.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience South Florida Like a Local at Trump International Beach Resort
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS