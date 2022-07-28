The Best Destinations for Budget Travel
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 28, 2022
America's Top Affordable Destinations
Americans are prioritizing travel this summer but doing so without overspending can be challenging amid hefty gas prices and rising airfares and room rates. Settling on the right destination can be the difference between enjoying multiple trips to new places or being limited to one high-ticket vacation. Personal finance website WalletHub recently compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 65 key metrics of a fun time bundled into three different categories, one of which was cost. The category took into account factors such as the price of a three-star hotel room, restaurant meal costs, the average price for beer and wine as well as movie and bowling costs. Looking at some of this data, we can pinpoint some of the best domestic destinations to travel to on a tight budget over the remainder of 2022.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS