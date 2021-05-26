Palm Island Resort & Spa Serves as Site for MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’
MTV’s hit series “Siesta Key” just finished filming six episodes on location at Palm Island Resort & Spa, the Grenadines.
The first episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, June 2, at 8 p.m. East Standard Time, with new episodes to follow for the next five weeks.
The property, which is represented by Elite Island Resorts and set on 135 acres, is ideally suited for relaxation and romance.
It features five bleached sand beaches, a freshwater pool and hammocks sprinkled throughout the island.
Guests can opt for beachside picnic lunches or dinners, which include the beachfront Royal Palm Restaurant, which serves a la carte breakfast and lunch and dinners and a wraparound terrace; and the Sunset Grill & Bar, which is set also set on the beach and is ideally suited for pre-dinner drinks while watching the sun set.
Accommodations run the gamut, from beachfront suites and rooms to island lofts.
Activities include hiking, paddle boarding, tennis, snorkeling and much more.
The property is equipped with an air-conditioned fitness center, and its spa boasts an array of spa packages and treatments.
