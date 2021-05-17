Last updated: 04:15 PM ET, Mon May 17 2021

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 17, 2021

Jamaica island, Montego Bay (Photo via lucky-photographer / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Montego Bay, Jamaica. (photo via lucky-photographer / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Jamaica Is Open

Jamaica continues to welcome international travelers with enhanced health and safety protocols in place. The Caribbean country was one of the first to reopen to foreign tourists last year, implementing resilient corridors that allowed for the safe reopening of a majority of the country's top tourist attractions. More than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaica continues to be one of the most exciting and easily accessible destinations in the world. But before you go, here are some important things to know. 

