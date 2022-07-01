Last updated: 12:00 AM ET, Fri July 01 2022

Top July Events in the USA

The weather is at its warmest, school is still out and America celebrates its birthday: July is the definition of "peak summer" and it arguably is the month with more great summer events than any other. The best July events in the USA are obviously heavy on Fourth of July fireworks shows and patriotic parties, but there are also a fair amount of regional festivals and one-of-a-kind, eccentric celebrations around the country too. From country music concerts, rodeos, state fairs and sand sculpting to a festival dedicated to, (checks notes), sliced bread, the best events in July have a little something for everyone. Click on the slideshow to find out what some of the best American events are for July 2022.  

