Last updated: 08:54 AM ET, Thu August 11 2022

gallery icon 20 Hotels That Will Transport You Back in Time

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz August 10, 2022

1/21
The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island
The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. (Photo via Michael Patterson / flickr)

Take a step back through time with these hotels...

From coast to coast, North America continues to preserve, update and revitalize hotels with storied pasts. From the Industrial Era to the Prohibition, these hotels gathered many from near and far to come and enjoy remarkable stays, including gangsters, American Presidents, famous stars and more. Their architecture, from Beaux Arts to Spanish Colonial Revival, recalls an era long past, while their often glamorous interiors remind their guests that some things do indeed stand the test of time. Click through this slideshow to see a short list of some incredible historic hotels. 

1/21

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS