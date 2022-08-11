20 Hotels That Will Transport You Back in Time
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz August 10, 2022
Take a step back through time with these hotels...
From coast to coast, North America continues to preserve, update and revitalize hotels with storied pasts. From the Industrial Era to the Prohibition, these hotels gathered many from near and far to come and enjoy remarkable stays, including gangsters, American Presidents, famous stars and more. Their architecture, from Beaux Arts to Spanish Colonial Revival, recalls an era long past, while their often glamorous interiors remind their guests that some things do indeed stand the test of time. Click through this slideshow to see a short list of some incredible historic hotels.
