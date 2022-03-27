Top Hotels for Traveling MLB Fans This Baseball Season
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke March 27, 2022
The Best Hotels for Baseball Fans
The arrival of spring signals the start of another Major League Baseball season. Delayed due to a lockout, Opening Day 2022 is scheduled for April 7. While traveling fans will have no shortage of games to choose from, with every club playing a full 162-game schedule, some teams and destinations stand out thanks to their complementary accommodations. Whether heading to Atlanta to root on the defending World Series champion Braves or visiting Boston to experience one of the sport's winningest and most beloved franchises in the hometown Red Sox, these fan-friendly hotels make the perfect temporary home base.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience South Florida Like a Local at Trump International Beach Resort
For more information on Toronto, Boston, St. Petersburg, St. Louis, Atlanta
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS