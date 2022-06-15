Asia Travel Entry Requirements: A Country by Country Guide
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz June 15, 2022
Asia Continues Reopening This Summer
Plenty has changed around the world in the past few months, especially when it comes to relaxing entry requirements or reopening. Japan recently announced it would begin offering travelers to enter the country with select tour operators! Thailand might end all its pandemic-era entry requirements and restrictions, too, making it easier to enter the scenic country.
Check out this slideshow below to get the most up-to-date entry requirement information for the countries in Asia, and make sure to check out our interactive COVID-19 entry requirement guide. If you're planning a vacation to one of these destinations, make sure to visit the U.S. Department of State's country-by-country guides.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Asia
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS