Last updated: 01:12 PM ET, Thu May 27 2021

gallery icon Expand Your Knowledge by Becoming a La Coleccion Expert

Travel Agent La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Codie Liermann May 27, 2021

Rooftop Pool at Live Aqua Boutique Resorts Playa del Carmen
Views from the rooftop pool at Live Aqua Boutique Resort Playa del Carmen. (photo via La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana)

La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana

La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana consists of several resorts located in Mexico’s most desired destinations, in addition to a property that recently opened in the Dominican Republic. The resort collection encompasses the brands Live Aqua Resorts, Grand Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts, Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts and The Explorean by Fiesta Americana.

