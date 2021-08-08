Last updated: 04:30 PM ET, Sun August 08 2021

gallery icon Gain New Resources, Rewards With the La Coleccion Expert Program

Travel Agent La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Codie Liermann August 08, 2021

1/11
The Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta
The Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta (courtesy of La Coleccion)

La Coleccion Expert Program

La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana consists of beautifully crafted properties that put a focus on encompassing the atmosphere of the destination. Travel Agent Academy’s La Coleccion Expert Program is a one-stop shop for travel advisors to learn the ins and outs of this resort brand. The course holds all the resources necessary for becoming an expert, and agents can use their newfound knowledge to better sell these resorts to clients.

1/11

For more information on La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, Travel Agent Academy, Mexico, Dominican Republic

For more Travel Agent News

More by Codie Liermann

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS