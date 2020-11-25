Airport Officials Discover Illegal Flamingos in Mexico
Officials at a Mexican airport got more than they bargained for when they stopped the shipment of three wooden boxes with six flamingos inside.
According to The Riviera Maya News, officials from the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) and members of the Mexican national Guard found two boxes containing a total of six flamingos at the Merida International Airport.
Five of the six birds were found alive, but they showed signs of dehydration and their wings had been cut. The boxes were destined for the Parque Zoologico del Centenario in Merida, but officials have launched an investigation to determine if the flamingos were those stolen from a local zoo last week.
Three flamingos were reported stolen from the Zoo Payo Obispo in Chetumal, with the general director of the park, Roger Braga Gonzalez, saying, “We are currently preparing the respective complaint before the competent authorities.”
Park officials said the missing birds are all adults and are very sensitive, requiring special treatment.
It’s not all bad news at Mexican airports, though, as Cancun International reported a high number of tourists arriving over the weekend. Airport managing company ASUR said the Cancun facility hosted 382 flights on Saturday and another 371 on Sunday.
The weekend saw the arrival of planes from Central, North and South America, as well as Europe.
