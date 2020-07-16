Alaska Airlines Adds New Routes
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 16, 2020
Alaska Airlines announced seven new routes from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to key markets around the country.
The carrier revealed it would fly to 35 nonstop destinations from LAX this winter, including the first nonstop service from the West Coast to Fort Myers/Naples, Florida, from both LAX and Seattle.
The added flights build on five recent additional routes that link LAX to cities across the West for a total of 12 new routes this year. The new routes will connect travelers in Southern California to destinations in Florida (Fort Myers and Tampa), Hawaii (Kona and Lihue), Montana (Bozeman) and Oregon (Eugene and Medford).
Service starts on October 1 for the Oregon markets and between November 20 and December 18 for the remaining destinations, with tickets for all flights available for purchase at Alaska Airlines’ official website and starting as low as $39 one way.
“LAX is one of Alaska's important hub markets and continues to offer valuable opportunities for selective expansion,” Alaska Airlines managing director Brett Catlin said. “The addition of these 12 new routes from LAX along with our upcoming membership in the oneworld alliance sets the stage for future growth.”
In addition, Alaska Airlines will start new service in November from several West Coast airports, including Seattle-Fort Myers, Portland-Fort Lauderdale and San Diego-Fort Lauderdale.
Alaska Airlines’ passengers can currently connect with 16 Global Partners at gateway airports on the West Coast, including LAX, to fly to more than 800 destinations around the world. Travelers can also earn and redeem miles with the carrier’s Mileage Plan program.
