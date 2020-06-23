Alaska Airlines Announces 48-Hour Take-Care Fare Sale
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti June 23, 2020
June 23 and 24 only, Alaska Airlines is running its ‘Take-Care Fare’ flash sale, with one-way flights from select cities starting as low as $39, discovered SeattlePI. If you’ve been waiting for the right deal to come along that justifies going to visit your parents post-COVID-19, it has arrived.
Alaska Airlines is bringing out some of the year’s best deals at a time when families and friends are looking to reconnect post-pandemic, and more Americans are again taking to the skies in search of a little summertime reprieve from the doldrums of daily life during lockdown.
Southwest Launches Fall Flight Sale With Fares From $39 One-WayAirlines & Airports
Amtrak Offers New Promotion for Summer Travel SavingsCar Rental & Rail
Hurtigruten is Offering Up To 30-Percent Off Antarctica CruisesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Southwest Brings Back $49 Flights for Limited TimeAirlines & Airports
Customers can take advantage of low prices without feeling worried about needing to iron out their trip details right away, since the Take-Care Fare Sale purchases are good for travel from September 8 through November 18, 2020. And, if you discover the need to change plans at the last minute, Alaska’s ‘Peace of Mind’ policies have you covered, promising zero cancellation or rebooking fees on flights booked before June 30, 2020.
A quick trip from San Francisco or Los Angeles to Las Vegas can be secured for just $39 one-way, or fly all the way across the country from New York to Portland, or from San Diego to Orlando, for just $99. Or, lock down that Mexican getaway you’ve been dreaming of with routes from San Francisco or San Diego to Los Cabos starting from $99 one-way.
Alaska Airlines customers can simultaneously take advantage of a newly-added Status Boost available through its loyalty program. Mileage Plan members flying between June 1 and December 31, 2020, will earn 50-percent more elite-qualifying miles (EQM) on their actual miles flown.
Guests can take to the skies confidently now that Alaska has implemented nearly one hundred policies, procedures and health and safety measures through its ‘Next-Level Care’ program.
Preventive steps start with passenger pre-travel and wellness declarations filed during check-in, and continue with physical distancing throughout the journey; enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices both at airports and in aircraft cabins; modified boarding and in-flight protocols; HEPA in-cabin air filters; mask-wearing requirements for both passengers and crew; and more.
For more information, visit alaskaair.com/content/deals/flights/flash-sale.
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS