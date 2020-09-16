Alaska Airlines Announces Latest Promotion With QB Russell Wilson
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 16, 2020
Alaska Airlines today announced its latest promotional sale in concert with Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been a longtime spokesman for the airline.
To celebrate the return of the NFL season, which kicked off this past weekend, Alaska Airlines announced a season-long sale based on Wilson’s performance on the field.
"Even though football season looks a little different this year, we're still excited to get in on the action with one of our hometown favorites," Natalie Bowman, Alaska's managing director of advertising and marketing, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see how Russell's passion and talent translates into great deals for fans."
Wilson, dubbed the airline’s “Chief Football Officer,” has been associated with the carrier since 2013.
For every touchdown he throws or runs in during home games this season, fans will also score discounts on air travel – up to 40 percent off in some cases. Immediately following the game, Alaska will announce via social media and on Alaskaair.com/Russell, the sale, which will be available for a limited time after the end of the game.
"As if game-day pressure wasn't already sky-high, now I have to make sure Alaska Airlines fans are getting a discount on flights, too?! Sounds like a fun challenge!" Wilson said in a statement.
Over the past seven years, Alaska and Wilson have partnered to support youth and education programs, and numerous events and marketing activities. Among them is the Russell Wilson Passing Academy, which provides youth an opportunity to attend football camp for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
