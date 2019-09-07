Alaska Airlines Reprises Popular Russell Wilson Promotion to Kick Off Football Season
Just in time for the September 8th home opener, Alaska Airlines has announced that it’s bringing back its popular Russell Wilson promotion for the 2019-2020 season.
Alaska passengers wearing the Seattle Seahawks’ star quarterback’s Number 3 jersey will be granted early boarding on all flights departing from Seattle for the remainder of the football season.
"Offering pre-boarding for guests sporting their No. 3 jerseys is just one way we celebrate our hometown quarterback here at Alaska Airlines," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of brand and marketing communications. "We invite all Seattle sports fans to join us in cheering on Russell ahead of his team's season opener."
Dubbed Alaska Airlines’ Chief Football Officer, Wilson has signed on for a multi-year partnership with the airline to engage and strengthen their local community.
In his special role, Wilson works with Alaska to support various youth charities and educational programs, including the Strong Against Cancer initiative, whose goal is to end childhood cancer; his own Why Not You Foundation, which seeks to empower youngsters by encouraging them to believe in themselves and dream big; and the Russell Wilson Academy, a football camp for bringing up young players.
During football season, Wilson personally visits patients at the Seattle Children’s Hospital and, at the airline’s annual No Time To Sleep event, he joins with Alaska in celebrating South Seattle's Highline Public Schools district’s upcoming graduates, encouraging students to strive fearlessly for their goals and celebrate their accomplishments along the way.
