Alaska Airlines Brings Back More Fresh Fare for Main Cabin, First Class
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti July 30, 2021
As more travelers start once again taking to the skies, Alaska Airlines is continuing to expand its in-flight food and beverage service, part of a process that began earlier this year. The carrier is safely and thoughtfully adding back some of its signature drinks, snacks, freshly prepared meals and hot entrees on flights according to trip length.
First Class passengers can now enjoy an expanded selection of freshly prepared, West Coast-inspired meals on all flights over 670 miles and hot meals on those longer than 1,100 miles. Main Cabin and Premium Class guests can pre-order freshly prepared wraps or Alaska’s Signature Fruit and Cheese platter on all flights over 1,100 miles, with packaged snacks available on shorter flights.
Full beverage service is again available in all cabins on flights over 400 miles, including packaged water, individual cans of soda, Starbucks Coffee, Teavana Tea, craft beer, West Coast wines and premium spirits.
"We're excited to welcome our guests back on board and want them to have a great experience with us," said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. "We've put a lot of thought and planning into safely adding additional food and beverage service on our flights, while getting back to fresh and local menu items that our guests love."
Alaska’s latest in-flight food and beverage service enhancements include:
—On mainline flights over 1,100 miles, expanded First Class hot meal options during breakfast, lunch and dinner service. Three menu selections are available on all meal flights. Current seasonal entrees include Guajillo Chile-Lime Salad with ancient grains, roasted broccoli and sweet potato; and Miso Marinated Cod with sesame garlic farro, sauteed yu choy, bell peppers and shitake mushrooms in a sesame-miso butter sauce.
—Full tray service, featuring Schoenwald porcelain and compostable linen and silverware, has resumed in First Class on routes longer than 670 miles.
—In all cabins, a full selection of alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages is available, with multiple cart services on flights more than 1,100 miles. Craft beers by Fremont Brewing are offered onboard, plus Kona Longboard Island Lager as a new summer option. A selection of West Coast wines—curated exclusively for the airline by Broken Earth Winery in Paso Robles, California, and Canoe Ridge Vineyard in Columbia Valley, Washington—are also on offer.
—On shorter flights of 670 to 1,099 miles, more snack options are now available. Alaska’s popular Northwest Deli Picnic Pack—which includes Deep River potato chips, Old Wisconsin Turkey Stick, Madi K's Whole Natural Almonds, Gilman White Cheddar Cheese Stick and Mandy's Dark Chocolate Cookie Thins—has been added back, and can be purchased on board with a credit card or stored form of payment, or pre-ordered online up to an hour prior to departure.
—Pre-ordering your favorite food and beverage options is made easy through the airline’s industry-leading pre-order program, accessible via the Alaska mobile app or online. First Class and Main Cabin guests can choose their meals up to two weeks prior to their flight and up to one hour ahead of departure. Pre-ordering can be essential for reserving the popular Fruit and Cheese Platter.
—First Class flyers are treated to fully recyclable, box-shaped cartons of crisp, clean water that’s been multi-filtered through a proprietary eight-step purification. Each individually packaged carton is made from sustainably harvested trees and sealed with a plant-based cap.
Alaska Airlines continues to work closely with epidemiologists and its internal safety experts in implementing new food and beverage service aboard its flights, always maintaining safety as its top consideration.
Remember that the federal mask mandate, which requires passengers to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth throughout their travel journey, remains in force. Guests are permitted to briefly lift their masks while actively eating or drinking, but should adhere to Alaska’s directive: "After you sip or snack, please put your mask back".
For more information, visit alaskaair.com.
