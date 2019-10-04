Alaska Airlines Ending Two Hawaii Routes in Spring 2020
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 04, 2019
Officials from Alaska Airlines announced it would be ending two routes to Hawaii in spring 2020 following the completion of winter service.
According to HawaiiNewsNow.com, Alaska revealed its plans to end the four-times-weekly flights between San Francisco International Airport and Kona International Airport in Kalaoa, Hawaii on March 19.
The airline also plans to halt its three-times-weekly service from Sacramento International Airport to Kona on March 19. The decision was revealed as part of an inventory update filed weekly by all carriers.
Alaska has a strong route network presence in Hawaii, but the carrier has been dealing with an increase in competition from Southwest Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Travelers have benefited, though, as the competition has resulted in lower transpacific fares.
The announcement comes just days after Alaska announced its frequent flyer partnership with American Airlines had changed. The carriers will reduce earning and redemption opportunities, which will take effect on March 1, 2020.
Members with Alaska’s mileage plan will no longer be able to redeem miles for domestic or international rewards flights, and Alaska frequent flyers will also not be able to earn miles on international flights with American.
