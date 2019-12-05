American Airlines App Lets International Travelers Scan Passport for Check-In
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood December 05, 2019
American Airlines announced Wednesday that passengers will now be able to scan their passports with the carrier’s mobile app when they check-in for international flights.
The airline revealed its passport scanning app ability is the first in the industry. The technology will be able to scan the Near Field Communication (NFC) chip in the passport to send information to the mobile app for check-in securely.
Before the new feature was added to American’s app, international travelers who checked in on their phones or other devices were forced to get their passports checked at the airport by a customer service agent.
“We are continuously adding features to our app to make travel easier and worry-free for our customers,” American Chief Information Officer Maya Leibman said in a statement. “Mobile passport scanning removes a time-consuming step, providing our customers with a smoother check-in experience for international flights.”
The passport scanner on the American app works for both iOS and Android devices.
In addition to helping international travelers check-in faster, the airline announced other helpful features, including notifications for boarding and Siri shortcuts. The carrier also improved its family seating system to ensure adults and kids under 14 are seated together when booked on the same reservation.
Last month, American also announced plans to expand its presence at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with the addition of two new gates next year.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS