American Airlines Eliminates Change Fees on International Flights
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood November 20, 2020
American Airlines announced it has eliminated change fees and service charges on international tickets.
American revealed it has dropped change fees for First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Main Cabin—except Basic Economy—tickets for all long-haul international flying when travel originates in North or South America, effective immediately.
The new long-distance international travel policy matches the carrier’s previous ban on change fees for most domestic and short-haul international flying. The airline allows customers to keep the full value of eligible tickets if they change their travel plans before their scheduled travel, but they will have to pay the fare difference for a new flight.
“We are committed to making travel easier for our customers who fly on American,” American Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said. “By eliminating change fees, we’re giving customers more flexibility no matter when or where they plan to travel.”
American had also waived service charges when booking a ticket through the company due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the charges have now been permanently eliminated.
The airline recently removed reinstatement fees on award tickets and began offering customers free same-day standby on earlier flights. AAdvantage members who have achieved Elite status now receive the benefits they have earned no matter what ticket they purchase.
