American Airlines Launches International COVID-19 Testing Program
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood November 18, 2020
American Airlines launched a new coronavirus testing program between the United States and the United Kingdom designed to demonstrate how international travel can safely reopen without the need for mandatory quarantines.
Along with British Airways and oneworld, American announced the optional COVID-19 medical-based testing trial on select flights from Dallas, New York City and Los Angeles to London Heathrow Airport.
The pilot testing program is expected to launch on November 25. Volunteers for the flights will be contacted by American and take three tests in conjunction with the journey, the first of which is to be taken 72 hours before departure.
Once landing in London, passengers will proceed to their second test at Heathrow airport. After the test is completed, a kit for the third test will be provided to the customer, which offers an at-home option designed to be taken three days after arrival in the United Kingdom.
“American has already successfully introduced a pre-flight COVID-19 testing program for customers traveling from the U.S. to international destinations across the Caribbean and Latin America,” American CEO Doug Parker said. “We have received tremendous feedback from our customers in response to testing, as it provides peace of mind for safe and enjoyable travel.”
“The UK is a critically important business and leisure destination that our customers want to visit,” Parker continued. “We believe the results provided by this trial will be vital for reopening transatlantic travel safely.”
American’s three-test approach aims to validate the negative COVID-19 status of passengers throughout the journey and will provide insight into the most effective and practical testing intervals.
British Airways and American have worked with Heathrow on implementation of the trial in Terminal 5 and the airport is now exploring whether the program can be introduced on more routes between to and from the U.S.
