American Airlines Expands Preflight COVID-19 Testing Program
June 02, 2021
American Airlines announced the expansion of its preflight COVID-19 testing program with new self-administered and more in-person testing options to make travel easier and safer.
Travelers flying with American can order an Abbott BinaxNOW Home Test through telehealth provider eMed, which is a 15-minute self-administered test supervised virtually and taken 72 hours before a customer’s return to the United States.
As part of the new partnership with American, eMed is a CDC-accepted administrator of rapid antigen tests that can be taken abroad that provides electronic documentation for re-entry to the U.S. with a negative test result.
“We want customers to focus on planning their trip to reconnect with family or unwind after more than a year at home, without the added stress of figuring out where and how they will get the right test,” American Vice President Julie Rath said. “Our partnerships allow them to choose the testing option that works best and is the most convenient for them when they book their flight.”
Travelers can now order a set of six tests for $150 through American’s official website, with the cost of the tests including the supervision of an eMed Certified Guide who will join the individual during a telehealth visit to lead them through the process.
For customers wanting an in-person test before departing the U.S., American is expanding its partnership with CareNow and its nearly 160 locations. Travelers who choose to use VeriFLY can also upload their test results into the app.
