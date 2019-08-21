American Airlines Fined $22 Million by Department of Justice
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood August 21, 2019
The United States Department of Justice has issued a $22 million fine to American Airlines for reporting false mail transfer times on U.S. Postal Service deliveries.
According to The Dallas Morning News, American officials were accused of reporting incorrect times on transfers to foreign postal services or delivered mail, and the airline has agreed to pay the massive fine.
“We expect companies doing business with the government to comply with their contractual obligations,” Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt told The Dallas Morning News.
Justice Department officials revealed the carrier was required to submit electronic scans of mail receptacles and note when the deliveries were made, but failed to meet the regulations. American spokesperson Josh Freed said the problem has now been resolved.
“The allegations focused on conduct that was remedied years ago, and we have invested in new equipment and procedures to ensure that we are in full compliance with our commitments,” Freed told The Dallas Morning News. “The U.S. Postal Service is an important customer for American, and we are glad to have corrected these procedures and put this matter behind us.”
