Last updated: 02:52 PM ET, Wed October 13 2021

American Airlines, JetBlue Expands Benefits for Loyalty Program Members

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood October 13, 2021

JetBlue Airbus A321.
PHOTO: JetBlue Airbus A321. (photo via JetBlue Media)

Members of American Airlines’ AAdvantage and JetBlue’s TrueBlue Mosaic loyalty programs will now receive elite benefits, including priority check-in, baggage, security and boarding when traveling on either airline.

Starting Wednesday, AAdvantage elite members will receive up to two free checked bags when traveling on JetBlue with check-in at kiosks, ticket counters or via the airline’s mobile app.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas

American Expects Smaller 3Q Loss When Earnings Are Announced

A long line of customers at the BWI Marshall Airport Rental Car Facility

Rental Car Customer Satisfaction Declines Amid Vehicle...

Dominican Republic pool and beach

The Dominican Republic Records the Best September in History

Taking a photo of the Taj Mahal on a smart phone

gallery icon The Destinations and Attractions Trending the Most on TikTok...

TrueBlue Mosaic members will receive up to two free checked bags when traveling on American with check-in at the ticket counter now or through all check-in channels in the coming weeks.

The loyalty benefits are part of the Northeast Alliance (NEA), which offers more choices, additional routes and an enhanced travel experience for customers across American’s and JetBlue’s domestic and international networks.

“The NEA is moving ahead, implementing more consumer benefits that demonstrate our appreciation for our most loyal customers,” American Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor said.

“Additional benefits such as preferred seats will be delivered in the coming months as our partnership with JetBlue continues to make good on our promise to provide more choices to travelers in the Northeast,” Taylor continued.

Starting in November, AAdvantage members will be able to redeem miles to book flights on JetBlue online or by calling reservations. AAdvantage is the only loyalty program that allows earning opportunities when flying across three U.S. carriers; American, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines.

JetBlue also informed customers about receiving elite benefits while traveling with American.

Last month, the NEA came under fire after the U.S. Department of Justice along with six states and the District of Columbia filed an antitrust lawsuit to block the partnership, saying a deal between the two carriers would eliminate competition and drive up the cost of airfares.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Judge's mallet and the scales of justice.

Judge Orders United Airlines to Pause Putting Exempt Workers...

United Airlines

American Expects Smaller 3Q Loss When Earnings Are Announced

Delta Posts Third-Quarter Profit

More Data Shows a Positive Outlook for Airline Industry

Southwest CEO Addresses Airline's Technology Issues

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS