American Airlines, JetBlue Expands Benefits for Loyalty Program Members
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood October 13, 2021
Members of American Airlines’ AAdvantage and JetBlue’s TrueBlue Mosaic loyalty programs will now receive elite benefits, including priority check-in, baggage, security and boarding when traveling on either airline.
Starting Wednesday, AAdvantage elite members will receive up to two free checked bags when traveling on JetBlue with check-in at kiosks, ticket counters or via the airline’s mobile app.
TrueBlue Mosaic members will receive up to two free checked bags when traveling on American with check-in at the ticket counter now or through all check-in channels in the coming weeks.
The loyalty benefits are part of the Northeast Alliance (NEA), which offers more choices, additional routes and an enhanced travel experience for customers across American’s and JetBlue’s domestic and international networks.
“The NEA is moving ahead, implementing more consumer benefits that demonstrate our appreciation for our most loyal customers,” American Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor said.
“Additional benefits such as preferred seats will be delivered in the coming months as our partnership with JetBlue continues to make good on our promise to provide more choices to travelers in the Northeast,” Taylor continued.
Starting in November, AAdvantage members will be able to redeem miles to book flights on JetBlue online or by calling reservations. AAdvantage is the only loyalty program that allows earning opportunities when flying across three U.S. carriers; American, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines.
JetBlue also informed customers about receiving elite benefits while traveling with American.
Last month, the NEA came under fire after the U.S. Department of Justice along with six states and the District of Columbia filed an antitrust lawsuit to block the partnership, saying a deal between the two carriers would eliminate competition and drive up the cost of airfares.
