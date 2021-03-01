American Airlines Loyalty Members Can Redeem Points for At-Home COVID-19 Test
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood March 01, 2021
American Airlines announced loyalty program members can now redeem miles to order at-home COVID-19 testing kits.
The carrier revealed that through a partnership with LetsGetChecked, AAdvantage members could redeem 12,000 miles and receive through the mail a coronavirus test accepted by nine countries and any city, state or territory in the United States that has COVID-19 travel restrictions.
To receive results in time for travel, American said kits must be requested at least 10 business days before departure. The airline has produced a video to explain how at-home testing works.
The carrier’s partnership with LetsGetChecked started in September 2020 as part of an ongoing effort to help protect customer health and safety, inspire confidence in air travel and advance the industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
AAdvantage members can also redeem their miles for other options, including access to the Admirals Club, upgrades to First and Business class, car rentals, hotel reservations and American Airlines Vacations packages.
In February, American announced its VeriFLY mobile health wallet is now being accepted at all airports in the U.S. served by the carrier. Travelers flying from the airline’s domestic hubs to eight countries will have the option to use the free app to upload required travel documents—such as negative coronavirus test results—and show those credentials to clear security.
American and JetBlue also revealed last month the planned launch of nearly 80 codeshare flights and enhanced schedules on key routes.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS