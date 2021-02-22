Last updated: 10:51 AM ET, Mon February 22 2021

Another United Plane Made Emergency Landing Due to Engine Issue

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood February 22, 2021

United Airlines' Boeing 737 taking off.
PHOTO: United Airlines' Boeing 737 taking off. (photo via United Airlines Media)

A United Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the United States after departing from Mexico on Saturday.

According to the Riviera Maya News, United Flight 1832 departed Cancun International Airport at 8:45 a.m. local time en route to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport when a mechanical issue took place over the Gulf of Mexico.

Pilots on the flight called for an emergency landing at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans after one of the engines reportedly cut out and managed to land the Boeing 737-800 successfully. Contaminants in the fuel allegedly caused the mechanical failure.

United said there were no injuries reported among the 107 passengers onboard, who were transferred to a new aircraft and departed for Houston after clearing the Customs and Border Protection security check.

United Flight 1832 was the first of two planes flown by the carrier to have engine issues that forced emergency landings on Saturday. United 328 was traveling from Denver International Airport to Honolulu when an engine caught fire and dropped dozens of pieces of debris.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries on the ground or onboard, but the airline announced it would ground all 52 of the Boeing 777 planes powered by Pratt & Whitney Series 4000 engines in its fleet.

