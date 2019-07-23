British Airways Loses Legal Bid to Stop Pilots From Striking
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 23, 2019
British Airways was handed a significant blow Tuesday when the carrier lost its legal case against its pilots’ union regarding the planned strike during the busy summer holiday season.
According to Reuters.com, British Airways pilots voted Monday to strike and the airline lost a High Court injunction to block the action. While the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) has yet to set any dates for the strike, the carrier has announced plans to appeal the decision.
BALPA officials believe the airline should share more of its profits with its pilots.
“Although legally clear to do so, we have still not set any strike dates to give BA one last chance to commit to negotiating on pilots' pay and rewards with us,” BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement.
The BALPA also announced it would not schedule any strike action until the airline’s case is heard by the Court of Appeal, which is expected to come by the end of this week or early next week, according to Reuters.
“We are very disappointed with today's decision,” a British Airways spokesperson said. “We will continue to pursue every avenue to protect the holidays of thousands of our customers this summer. Our proposed pay offer of 11.5 percent over three years is fair.”
