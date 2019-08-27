Last updated: 03:34 PM ET, Tue August 27 2019

Delta Air Lines Announces Expanded Service to Caribbean This Winter

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood August 27, 2019

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300.
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300. (photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Delta Air Lines announced it has expanded its flight schedule to top Caribbean destinations for the winter, including additional service to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Nassau, Bahamas; and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

In Puerto Rico, Delta is adding another daily flight between New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and Luis Munoz Marin International Airport beginning December 21. The airline is also adding daily flights to San Juan from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport between December 21 and April 30, 2020.

Delta announced earlier this year it would host one daily roundtrip flight between Puerto Rico and Atlanta's Jackson-Hartsfield International Airport on a widebody Airbus A330-300, which will hold additional seats to increase capacity during the winter season.

“Responding to increasing demand from our customers, we look forward to adding more options between the U.S. and the leading business and leisure destinations in the Caribbean,” Delta Managing Director Luciano Macagno said in a statement. “Just as importantly, our commitment goes beyond our powerful network, as we continue to invest in innovation and service to provide the best customer experience.”

For travelers in Boston, the airline is expanding flights between Logan International Airport and Lynden Pindling Nassau International Airport from Saturday-only to daily, starting December 21.

In addition, Delta revealed it would operate a second daily flight between Atlanta and Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, beginning December 21.

