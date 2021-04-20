Delta Air Lines Announces New Seoul-Portland Route
Delta Air Lines announced a new route scheduled to launch later this year between South Korea and the United States.
Starting on September 9, Delta will offer three-times-weekly flights between Portland International Airport and Seoul-Incheon International Airport on the 234-seat Airbus A330-200.
The service will be operated as part of a joint venture with Korean Air.
The new international route will boast Delta One full-flat beds, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service, with plans to upgrade to four product experiences—including Delta Premium Select—by summer 2022.
“With the support of our partners and Delta’s extensive global network, we are ready to reconnect customers to their favorite destinations with new services and offerings, and as always, with their safety as our top priority,” Delta Senior Vice President Joe Esposito said.
The new flights between Seoul and Portland will enable one-stop connections to over 80 destinations throughout Asia. The route will offer the fastest connection from Oregon to the largest corporate and leisure markets in the region.
Last week, Delta announced food and beverage service has returned to all flights with a new set of processes and protocols.
