Last updated: 02:54 PM ET, Tue April 20 2021

Delta Air Lines Announces New Seoul-Portland Route

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood April 20, 2021

Delta Air Lines' Airbus A330-200.
Delta Air Lines' Airbus A330-200. (photo via

Delta Air Lines announced a new route scheduled to launch later this year between South Korea and the United States.

Starting on September 9, Delta will offer three-times-weekly flights between Portland International Airport and Seoul-Incheon International Airport on the 234-seat Airbus A330-200.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago

United Airlines Adding New International Flights

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 approaching LAX Airport

Alaska Airlines Expands Service to California Wine Country for...

Aerial view of downtown Eugene, Oregon

Southwest Starting Service to Eugene, Oregon With Fares as Low...

Frontier aircraft

Frontier Airlines Announces Flight Schedule Expansion, New...

The service will be operated as part of a joint venture with Korean Air.

The new international route will boast Delta One full-flat beds, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service, with plans to upgrade to four product experiences—including Delta Premium Select—by summer 2022.

“With the support of our partners and Delta’s extensive global network, we are ready to reconnect customers to their favorite destinations with new services and offerings, and as always, with their safety as our top priority,” Delta Senior Vice President Joe Esposito said.

The new flights between Seoul and Portland will enable one-stop connections to over 80 destinations throughout Asia. The route will offer the fastest connection from Oregon to the largest corporate and leisure markets in the region.

Last week, Delta announced food and beverage service has returned to all flights with a new set of processes and protocols.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Breakfast burrito

TSA Finds Crystal Meth Inside Burrito at Airport

Etihad Starts Trial Run of IATA Travel Passport

United Airlines Calls Out Southwest in Denver Ad Campaign

United Airlines Adding New International Flights

American Again To Serve as Official Airline of Dream Flights

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS