Delta Air Lines Expands Airbus A321neo Deal
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood August 25, 2021
Delta Air Lines announced it would add 30 incremental A321neo aircraft to its existing order book with Airbus.
The expanded deal between Delta and Airbus is part of the carrier’s efforts to refresh and upgrade its fleet, as well as reinforcing the airline’s strategic fleet objectives to boost operational simplification, achieve economies of scale and drive productivity.
The Airbus A321neo is Delta’s most fuel-efficient large-gauge narrowbody aircraft and is well-suited to complement the airline’s leading domestic network. The carrier is converting purchase rights for the planes into firm orders under its existing purchase agreement with Airbus.
In April, Delta converted 25 of the A321neo purchase rights into firm orders and added 25 incremental A321neo options. The carrier currently operates 121 of the larger gauge Airbus planes, with additional commitments of 155 firm A321neo orders.
“Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta’s commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, fuel-efficient jets, and offers the best customer experience in the industry,” Delta senior vice president Mahendra Nair said.
“Delta appreciates the extensive partnership with the Airbus team in support of our strategic growth plans, and we look forward to continuing to work together throughout the recovery and in the years ahead,” Nair continued.
In addition, Delta has purchase rights for an additional 70 of the A321neos aircraft, which will replace the older, less fuel-efficient narrowbody aircraft currently in the fleet. In total, the airline now has 288 aircraft purchase commitments, including both widebody and narrowbody jets.
Delta expects to take delivery of its first A321neo in the first half of 2022, with deliveries of these aircraft continuing through 2027.
