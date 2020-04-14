Last updated: 02:26 PM ET, Tue April 14 2020

Delta Air Lines Extends Waived Change Fees, Flexibility for Customers

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood April 14, 2020

Delta Air Lines Boeing 737
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Boeing 737. (photo via filo/iStock Unreleased)

Delta Air Lines has once again stepped up its efforts to protect customers during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Airline officials announced Tuesday the company would extend waived change fees and the flexibility to travel through May 31, 2022, to customers with canceled travel through June 2020.

To be eligible for the waived change fees and flexibility, customers must have upcoming travel already booked in April, May or June 2020 (as of April 14, 2020) or existing eCredits or canceled travel from flights in March, April, May or June 2020.

Impacted customers can easily cancel and change their bookings on Delta’s official website.

In addition, the airline is helping customers and employees practice social distancing on the ground and in the air by instituting temporary changes, including reducing the number of passengers per flight, blocking middle seats in several cabins, processing available upgrades at the gate, modifying the boarding process and more.

Delta also expanded its offer to eligible medical volunteers to book free round-trip flights to states including Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan and New York through June, as part of a program launched this month in partnership with state and local governments.

Other carriers are also trying to help travelers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, as American Airlines recognizes the loyalty of AAdvantage members by extending their elite status into 2022.

