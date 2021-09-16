Delta Air Lines Revamps Boarding Process, Dumps Back-to-Front Method
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood September 16, 2021
Delta Air Lines revealed it has revamped its boarding process for passengers, ditching the back-to-front method in favor of the traditional zone-based procedure.
According to Zach Griff of The Points Guy, Delta abandoned the pandemic-related policy of boarding customers back-to-front and returned to its previous method of boarding according to zones which correspond to class and loyalty status.
The changes were implemented on Tuesday, September 14, marking the first time the process has shifted since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly 18 months ago.
A Delta spokesperson released a statement to The Points Guy about the boarding changes:
“Customers will be invited to board according to zones that correspond to loyalty status or the seat product purchased; customers in Main Cabin and Basic Economy will no longer board back-to-front,” the airline said. “This update drives efficiency in the boarding process, making it faster and easier for both customers and employees as we continue to listen and respond to feedback.”
Delta announced its revamped boarding process will now begin with travelers who need extra time or assistance, followed by premium-cabin flyers, including Diamond Medallion elites. The remaining passengers will be boarded in the following order; Comfort+ cabin, Sky Priority, Main Cabin 1, Main Cabin 2, Main Cabin 3 and Basic economy.
Delta was the last of the major airlines in the United States to revert back to pre-pandemic boarding processes, as JetBlue and Southwest made changes to their methods in March and United followed suit a few weeks later.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
-
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS