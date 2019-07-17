Delta Dropping Extra Fee for Larger Checked Sporting Equipment
Traveling with larger checked sporting equipment just got cheaper for those flying with Delta Air Lines.
Customers taking to the skies with surfboards, bicycles, golf clubs, scuba gear and other large-sized sporting equipment will now be allowed to check them as part of their standard baggage allowance.
Previously, Delta charged passengers a $150 specialty sports bag fee for large sporting equipment. Starting July 17, customers will instead pay a first, second or third checked bag fee according to the fare rules associated with their booking and SkyMiles Medallion status.
Due to space limitations, acceptance and charges may vary for itineraries on a Delta Connection carrier.
The changes to the checked sporting equipment fees come just days after the carrier revealed its second-quarter profit jumped 39 percent to $1.44 billion thanks to strong demand brought on by a busy summer travel season.
As a result of the higher totals, the carrier raised its full-year earnings forecast.
