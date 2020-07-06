Delta Reopening Sky Clubs With Additional Layers of Protection
Delta Air Lines announced it would begin reopening Delta Sky Clubs with additional layers of protection to keep customers safe as air travel continues to rebound from the coronavirus outbreak.
In July, Delta Sky Clubs in Chicago, Denver, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix and San Francisco will open to travelers, with additional Clubs reopening as travel continues to increase over the coming months.
To make the experience safer, Delta will adhere to an updated list of health protocols by reducing touchpoints, including updated food services, added plexiglass partitions, hand sanitizer dispensers and more.
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees and guests,” Delta Sky Club Claude Roussel said in a statement. “Our Delta CareStandard extends to every step of the travel journey, including Delta Sky Clubs. From seating capacity to cleaning procedures to individually packaged food options and a modified bar experience, we’ve thought through and improved every touch point to ensure you feel safe and at ease during your Club visit.”
Social distancing is also key to traveler safety inside the Clubs, as Delta will limit capacity, block select seats, designate seating areas for families, mandate facial coverings and add floor decals to remind guests to maintain extra space.
As part of Delta CareStandard’s, clubs are sanitized nightly with a high-grade electrostatic spray, high-touch locations are wiped down throughout the day and all glassware is sanitized with high-temperature industrial dishwashers.
