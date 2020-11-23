Delta Teams With TSA at Atlanta Airport on New Security Tech
Delta Air Lines has announced a new program to help speed up security lines at an Atlanta airport ahead of the busy Winter Holiday travel period.
As part of a partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta has equipped the domestic terminal south security checkpoint with computed tomography-automated screening lane (CT-ASL) systems.
The improved security systems allow travelers to keep electronics and approved liquids in their carry-on bags, with the airline revealing plans to expand the service throughout the airport’s south checkpoint.
Early tests showed a 20-percent reduction in security line time for travelers using the technology.
“Our partnership with TSA and the Atlanta airport allows us to improve the security experience by making it faster and more seamless, which is something we know is important to our customers,” Delta Senior Vice President Eric Phillips said. “This enhancement in our largest hub market will help reduce stress, minimize airport touchpoints and improve the overall experience for Atlanta travelers for years to come.”
The new security systems also help minimize touchpoints and reduce crowding for safer travel, with a recent Delta survey finding that 70 percent of customers have cited TSA checkpoints as one of the most important parts of their journey to remain clean and sanitized.
In addition, TSA continues to adjust its security operations by implementing new and improved health measures at security checkpoints to make the screening process safer during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“The safety and security of travelers is the No. 1 priority of TSA, and our partnership with Delta and ATL is critical in helping develop innovative security enhancements to improve the travel experience,” TSA’s Interim Federal Security Director Eric Beane said.
