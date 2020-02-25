Qatar Airways and American Airlines Sign Partnership Deal
February 25, 2020
Two of the world’s most connected airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines, have signed a major codeshare agreement in order to increase commercial cooperation, bolster connectivity and create hundreds of new travel options for millions of customers.
Following the reconciliation between the two airlines after a two-year suspension, this new agreement will link some of the largest airport hubs in the U.S. to Hamad International Airport in Doha, which was voted one of the Middle East’s best airports.
Passengers of Qatar Airways will be able to travel on American Airlines domestic flights from Boston (BOS), Dallas (DFW), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK) and Philadelphia (PHL).
Additionally, passengers will also be able to travel on AA international flights to and from Europe, the Caribbean, Central American and South America.
Meanwhile, American Airlines passengers will be able to travel on all Qatar Airways flights between the U.S. and Qatar, in addition to other destinations in the Middle East, East Africa, South Asia, the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia.
Both airlines will explore the opportunity for American Airlines to operate flights between the U.S. and Qatar, along with a number of joint commercial and operational initiatives to further strengthen their renewed partnership.
