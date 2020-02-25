Last updated: 01:07 PM ET, Tue February 25 2020

Qatar Airways and American Airlines Sign Partnership Deal

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Mackenzie Cullen February 25, 2020

Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000
PHOTO: Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 (photo courtesy Qatar Airways)

Two of the world’s most connected airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines, have signed a major codeshare agreement in order to increase commercial cooperation, bolster connectivity and create hundreds of new travel options for millions of customers.

Following the reconciliation between the two airlines after a two-year suspension, this new agreement will link some of the largest airport hubs in the U.S. to Hamad International Airport in Doha, which was voted one of the Middle East’s best airports.

Passengers of Qatar Airways will be able to travel on American Airlines domestic flights from Boston (BOS), Dallas (DFW), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK) and Philadelphia (PHL).

Additionally, passengers will also be able to travel on AA international flights to and from Europe, the Caribbean, Central American and South America.

Meanwhile, American Airlines passengers will be able to travel on all Qatar Airways flights between the U.S. and Qatar, in addition to other destinations in the Middle East, East Africa, South Asia, the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia.

American Airlines Airbus A330
PHOTO: American Airlines Airbus A330. (photo via Jozsef Soos/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Both airlines will explore the opportunity for American Airlines to operate flights between the U.S. and Qatar, along with a number of joint commercial and operational initiatives to further strengthen their renewed partnership.

Author headshot
