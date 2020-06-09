Last updated: 12:09 PM ET, Tue June 09 2020

Southwest Airlines Extends Drink Coupon Expiration Through 2020

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 09, 2020

A glass of tomato juice on an airplane tray
PHOTO: Customers are advised to hold onto their expired coupons. (photo via Cameris/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines is extending the expiration date of its free drink coupons through the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The low-cost carrier just recently resumed in-flight beverage and snack service, which was suspended back on March 25 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"We heard from many of you across social media and other channels concerning the status of your soon-to-expire Rapid Rewards drink coupons. Once service resumes, any drink coupons set to expire throughout 2020 will now expire on December 31, 2020," Southwest stated in a community blog post last week.

"You don’t need to do anything for these changes to go into effect. Please keep your original coupon to present onboard once inflight beverage service resumes. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon, cheers."

This week also marks the final days of Southwest's nationwide sale featuring summer flights within the continental United States for as low as $49 one-way. Sale fares are available through Friday, June 12 for travel between May 26 and August 31, 2020.

Travelers flying with Southwest can also earn double Rapid Rewards loyalty program miles this summer.

