Southwest Airlines Extends Drink Coupon Expiration Through 2020
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 09, 2020
Southwest Airlines is extending the expiration date of its free drink coupons through the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The low-cost carrier just recently resumed in-flight beverage and snack service, which was suspended back on March 25 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Jamaica Announces New Safety Protocols for June 15 ReopeningDestination & Tourism
When Will NYC Reopen for Tourism?Destination & Tourism
Alaska Airlines Expands Next-Level Care Safety MeasuresAirlines & Airports
TSA Reports Jump in Travelers Screened at US AirportsAirlines & Airports
"We heard from many of you across social media and other channels concerning the status of your soon-to-expire Rapid Rewards drink coupons. Once service resumes, any drink coupons set to expire throughout 2020 will now expire on December 31, 2020," Southwest stated in a community blog post last week.
"You don’t need to do anything for these changes to go into effect. Please keep your original coupon to present onboard once inflight beverage service resumes. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon, cheers."
This week also marks the final days of Southwest's nationwide sale featuring summer flights within the continental United States for as low as $49 one-way. Sale fares are available through Friday, June 12 for travel between May 26 and August 31, 2020.
Travelers flying with Southwest can also earn double Rapid Rewards loyalty program miles this summer.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS