Amtrak Offers New Promotion for Summer Travel Savings
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Lauren Bowman June 19, 2020
Summer travel is upon us, but for many, vacations are looking different this year. Domestic travel is up, and a unique way people can enjoy this beautiful country is by traveling on a train. Luckily Amtrak is offering savings for travelers to also make this a very cost-effective vacation as well.
Through the end of June, vacationers can purchase tickets for as little as $39 one-way on the Acela and Northeast Regional routes. Amtrak is also allowing no change fees on their tickets through August 31, 2020. This 25 percent savings is available until June 30 for tickets purchased at least three days in advance.
Amtrak is also giving passengers 20 percent off their tickets for private roomettes on the Auto Train. Yep - this train allows guests to bring their car with them to their destination. Tickets are available for purchase through June 24 for travel until August 31, 2020.
Travelers can board Amtrak with peace of mind knowing they have increased their cleaning protocols to meet new safety protocols due to COVID-19.
From limiting bookings to create more social distancing between passengers, requiring face coverings, offering contact-free travel, even allowing trip flexibility through August 31, 2020, and more, Amtrak is working with health and safety professionals to ensure the best possible experience for their customers.
