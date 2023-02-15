Mexico Might See New Peninsular Train Development Connecting Tijuana, Los Cabos
The region of Baja California, which comprises cities from Tijuana, near the Mexico-United States border, to the popular tourist region of Los Cabos, might see a new peninsular train development within four years’ time connecting the region like never before.
The region, according to the Mexico Daily Post, does not currently have a railway system for travelers.
Federal deputy Alfredo Porras announced the news of the development, which could also connect with the Pacific Train route development, a 4,500-kilometer proposed route from Tijuana to Chiapas. The route could, with assistance from the United States, also begin in San Diego to add increased connectivity for Americans.
The peninsular train development, according to Porras, would be completed in 2027 and would cost 140 billion Mexican pesos, the equivalent of just over US$7.5 billion. The funds would be raised through private investment.
Mexico as a whole has been increasing its train routes for specifically touristic purposes. Its so-called Maya Train has gained international headlines for its harried development through protected natural areas, which conservationists worry will cause detrimental effects on the local, often endemic and endangered, wildlife.
