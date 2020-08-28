AIDA Cruises Updates Fall/Winter Program, Cancels September Voyages
AIDA Cruises announced Friday it would offer cruises this fall and winter after canceling its previously announced cruises for September.
Despite travel restrictions in place around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak, AIDA Cruises updated its fall and winter 2020-2021 program to provide its guests and sales partners additional time to plan and book vacations.
The first ship to begin sailing again will be the AIDAmar, which is set to depart from Germany on November 1 for seven-day voyages to the Canary Islands. The vessel’s voyages will start and end in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria.
The AIDAperla will follow on November 7 and take over the travel program originally planned for AIDAnova. In addition to Las Palmas, the AIDAperla will offer a second departure port with Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
In the Western Mediterranean, AIDA Cruises will resume sailing operations with AIDAstella on December 12, where the ship will cast off from Palma, Mallorca, on seven-day cruises. In addition, AIDAprima will launch seven-day cruises starting on December 11 from Dubai.
“Even though it is currently not possible for cruise ships to call at Norway, which is so important for our voyages to the north, we are confident that the first AIDA ships from Germany will be able to travel to Northern Europe again at the beginning of 2021,” AIDA Cruises president Felix Eichhorn said in a statement.
AIDA Cruises is in close contact with the responsible authorities and airlines to prepare for the restart of its voyages in November and December.
Earlier this month, AIDA Cruises announced plans to resume cruise operations with the first ships from German ports at the beginning of September. Unfortunately, the voyages have been canceled and impacted travelers have been notified.
