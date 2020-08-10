AIDA Cruises to Resume Sailings in September
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood August 10, 2020
AIDA Cruises announced on Monday the company plans to resume its cruise operations with the first ships from German ports at the beginning of September.
Thanks to the approval of the flag state Italy for the restart concepts, AIDA Cruises will launch the first sailings from Kiel on September 6 and from Hamburg on September 12, 19 and 26 aboard the AIDAperla.
Bermuda Preparing for Hotel Inventory and Flight IncreasesDestination & Tourism
US Upgrades Jamaica Travel Advisory to Level 3Destination & Tourism
Southwest Airlines Revises Face Covering PolicyAirlines & Airports
To prepare for the relaunch of cruise services, AIDA Cruises is working with government officials to ensure all safety and health protocols are being followed. While the company is restarting operations, many destinations have not reopened to passenger ships.
Besides the planned voyages from Kiel and Hamburg, AIDA Cruises extended the pause of its 2020 cruise season until at least September 30 due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
Travelers who purchased a voyage that was canceled as a result of the continued suspension of services are being contacted by the cruise line, which will handle all reimbursements or rebooking.
In late July, AIDA Cruises confirmed at least 10 crew members tested positive for coronavirus after boarding AIDAmar and AIDAblu in Germany. The infected crew members were removed from the ships while the remaining crew members were quarantine.
For more information on Germany
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS