AmaWaterways New Ship AmaDahlia Sets Sail on the Nile River
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Lauren Bowman September 09, 2021
AmaWaterways co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst welcomed guests onto the brand new AmaDahlia sailing on the Nile River this past week. The new river cruise ship is currently part of an 11-day land and river itinerary with sailings between Luxor and Aswan.
“I am absolutely delighted to have our wonderful new AmaDahlia sailing the Nile River,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways in a recent statement. “It was truly such a joy to be with our guests as together we discovered the beautiful setting on board, reflecting the local culture and distinctive art of the region. Egypt has a very special place in my heart, and I am so excited to have many more guests experience the beauty of AmaDahlia and the unparalleled experiences that this itinerary offers.”
AmaWaterways partnered with Ahmed Atef El Wassief, president of Wings for Tourism Investment to ensure that guests were receiving an authentic experience.
“We are so appreciative of our Egyptian partners, who helped us launch AmaDahlia on time to start her inaugural season as planned this September,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways in a statement. “Their local experience has been critical throughout all the design and construction period and we look forward to continuing to work together to share the iconic wonders of Egypt with our guests.”
The AmaDahlia has just 36 staterooms – 16 of which are suites ranging in size between 370 and 430 square feet – meaning guests will have ample room while onboard.
The ship’s design team brought in the local flair of the region with pops of color and bold patterns all sophisticatedly incorporated to give guests a modern and luxurious stay. A lot of thought went into the outside spaces as these are core areas for guests to enjoy the passing scenery. Equipped with comfortable seating areas, a pool and bar, the Sun Deck is sure to be a popular hangout area.
While onboard guests will get a taste of local cuisine in the Main Restaurant as well as a specialty dining room called The Chef’s Al Fresco Restaurant. Guests will be immersed in the surrounding culture with informative chats with Egyptologists and local entertainment. Curated excursions to famous historical sites along the Nile River – like the Valley of the Kings and Queens and the Temple of Luxor – will be led by local experts so guests can soak up all the insider information.
The AmaDahlia is currently a part of the 11-night “Secrets of Egypt & The Nile” where guests begin their trip on a four-day pre-cruise land itinerary through Cairo. Staying at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence, travelers take in the sights like the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx on guided tours before boarding an intra-Egypt flight to Luxor where they embark on their 7-night cruise. Additional pre-and post-cruise packages can be purchased to Dubai, Jordan or Israel.
Travelers to Egypt must present a printed copy of a negative PCR test result and present an Egyptian Health Declaration Form. AmaWaterways is requiring that all guests be fully vaccinated before boarding.
Travel advisors can receive a base commission is 15% for FIT bookings and 18% for consortia and group bookings with AmaWaterways.
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on AmaWaterways, Egypt
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS