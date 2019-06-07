AmaWaterways Shares Seven Dimensions of Wellness for Global Wellness Day
As a pioneer in active river cruising, AmaWaterways is proud to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 8, 2019, releasing an inside look at the company’s approach to wellness with tips from co-founder and executive vice president, Kristin Karst and corporate wellness host, Selina Wank, who together are responsible for leading the fleetwide Wellness Program, which rolled out onboard 16 European ships this year.
“At AmaWaterways, we are passionate advocates of living a healthy lifestyle, both on vacation and at home, and we are always looking for new ways to enhance our wellness offerings that guests can enjoy while discovering the scenic landscapes and picturesque towns along Europe’s most iconic rivers,” said Karst. “Since introducing complimentary bicycles onboard in 2006, we have been leading the way in active river cruising. Over the past three years, I have had the pleasure of personally working with our talented Wellness Hosts to create an even more immersive wellness experience onboard and onshore.”
In the most recent issue of AmaWaterways’ quarterly guest magazine, Beyond the River Banks, Karst shared the “Seven Dimensions of Wellness,” which has guided the development of the company’s innovative new offerings related to overall wellness.
Besides physical exercise, she highlights central themes like the importance of being in the moment for emotional wellness, and how spending time with loved ones can rejuvenate the soul. These full seven wellness principles can be found in the online edition of the magazine.
In addition to Karst’s article, the magazine also highlights fitness and diet tips from Wank. She is a native of Germany but spent much of her life traveling as a professional equestrian endurance racer before earning her degree in Sports Science and joining AmaWaterways to work with Karst in developing the first Wellness Host program on the AmaLyra. She now manages the wellness activities and team of 16 Hosts across the entire AmaWaterways fleet.
From core strengthening, resistance band workouts and sunrise stretching classes to guided biking and hiking tours, guests onboard AmaWaterways’ luxury river cruises can enjoy a variety of wellness activities each day.
AmaWaterways ships in Europe offer the guidance of a professionally trained and passionate Wellness Host to help guests achieve their wellness goals during their journey–and beyond. In addition to group fitness classes, travelers are invited to join their Wellness Host for active excursions and informative lectures on how to incorporate wellness into everyday life.
Guests onboard the revolutionary AmaMagna, the newest addition to the fleet, can enjoy a Zen Wellness Studio. Along with a spacious, well-equipped gym and juice bar, AmaMagna provides the first-ever opportunity for “Spinning with a View.”
AmaMagna is twice the width of traditional river cruise ships, yet welcomes only 20 percent more guests, allowing generous personal space—with more than half of the 98 staterooms designated as suites measuring between 355 and 710 square feet and four separate restaurants.
AmaWaterways’ Wellness Program includes a fleet of complimentary bicycles onboard, fitness centers, sun-deck swimming pools or whirlpools and walking tracks.
When it comes to dining, AmaWaterways has paved the way in incorporating healthy food options into all their menu—including accommodating specialty diets such as gluten-free, low-sodium and vegetarian. There are also selections like vitamin shots and freshly baked whole grain breads at breakfast and hydration stations with infused citrus and gemstone water.
Supported by an operations, sales and marketing staff of over 200 people with its headquarters in Calabasas, California, AmaWaterways takes great pride in also offering wellness benefits to its employees.
Additionally, the company partners with local organizations with wellness in mind such as the recent creation of a new AmaWaterways’ sponsored lounge area at the Yarrow Family YMCA in Westlake Village, providing a perfect place for family members to meet after participating in various fitness activities or classes.
