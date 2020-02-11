Last updated: 01:27 PM ET, Tue February 11 2020

American Cruise Lines Announces New CEO After Death of Founder

American Cruise Lines announced Monday the company’s founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Charles A. Robertson has passed away.

As a result, Robertson’s son, Charles B. Robertson, has been appointed as the company’s new CEO, effective immediately. Charles B. Robertson joined the cruise line in 2003 and was named a vice president in 2014.

The American Cruise Lines’ Board of Directors said they believe Charles B. Robertson’s “leadership and history with the Line make him ideally suited to the Chief Executive role.”

“My father was a visionary and pioneer of the cruise industry and it is an honor to lead the organization he created,” Robertson said in a statement. “My brothers and I have followed in his footsteps and will remember him as a tremendous leader, mentor, and father.”

“We have prudently worked toward this transition, and with the support of our executives and employees, will continue our dedication to our guests and commitment to growth,” Robertson continued.

In December, American Cruise Lines announced new Music Cities cruises between Nashville and Memphis, which will sail along four great American rivers – the Cumberland, Ohio, Tennessee, and Mississippi Rivers – as well as Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, Ky.

